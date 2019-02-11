Kevin on Sputnik: ‘JCPOA withdrawal is one of the stupidest geostrategic moves that’s ever been made’

Sputnik

Iran is marking 40 years since the Islamic revolution in the country. On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from Paris after 14 years in exile. The return of an outspoken critic of Iran’s former ruler Mohammad Deza Shah Pahlavi marked the beginning of the Iranian revolution, which eventually led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic. Up to 10 million people showed up for Khomeini’s arrival, according to media reports.

In response, the United States had attempted to launch a counterrevolution, supported an invasion by Iraq and strengthened its alliance with Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia. The revolution marked the end of 25 hundred years of Persian Empire. Khomeini passed away in 1989 in Tehran, 10 years after his return to his homeland.

Radio Sputnik discussed the significance of the Islamic revolution in Iran with Arabist-Islamologist Professor Kevin Barrett.

